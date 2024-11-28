Controversial Arrest of Pakistani Journalist Sparks Outrage

A prominent senior journalist in Pakistan, Matiullah Jan, has been at the center of controversy following his dramatic arrest. The incident, which unfolded at a security checkpoint in Islamabad, has prompted angry reactions and demands for his immediate release.

According to police reports, Jan was charged after allegedly attempting to assault a police constable and possessing drugs. His son, however, condemned the arrest as an abduction, pointing to Jan's daring coverage of political developments as the reason behind the trouble.

The arrest has sparked widespread concern within the journalism community, with advocacy groups like the Committee to Protect Journalists demanding a thorough inquiry into the incident. The situation has undoubtedly cast a spotlight on the safety of journalists covering sensitive political topics in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)