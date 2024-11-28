Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions Flare: Wounded in Southern Lebanon Amid Israeli Artillery Fire

Two people were wounded by Israeli fire in southern Lebanon amid a two-month ceasefire with Hezbollah brokered by the U.S. and France. The ceasefire aims to halt 14 months of conflict, although tensions persist. Lebanese and Israeli troops are gradually withdrawing as the buffer zone is established.

At least two people were wounded by Israeli fire in southern Lebanon, state media reported Thursday. The incident occurred amid a recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group.

The ceasefire, facilitated by the United States and France, aims to end hostilities that erupted following Hezbollah's attacks post-Hamas' raid from Gaza on October 7, 2023. A two-month truce requires Hezbollah's withdrawal north of the Litani River while Israeli forces retreat to their side.

With over 3,760 fatalities in Lebanon and significant displacement, the situation remains tense. Violations of the ceasefire terms could reignite conflict, as Lebanese and Israeli troops cautiously begin their redeployment in tandem with U.N. peacekeepers' intervention.

