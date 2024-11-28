Congress Demands Clarity on Maharashtra Voter Turnout Discrepancy

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has raised concerns over a reported increase in voter turnout during the state elections, demanding clarity from the Election Commission of India (ECI). According to Patole, the voter turnout saw a suspicious 7% rise after polling ended on November 20.

During a press conference, Patole criticized the ECI, suggesting the discrepancy throws its transparency into question. He claimed the voting percentage at 5 pm was 58.22, but this unexpectedly climbed by 7.83 percentage points by 11:30 pm. Asserting it as a 'theft of people's vote,' he vowed to seek legal recourse and take to the streets to raise awareness.

Post-defeat in the elections, with BJP-led alliances taking 230 of 288 seats, the opposition, including leaders from Maha Vikas Aghadi, has challenged the voting process's integrity. Patole insists the ECI publish evidence of polling activities, emphasizing the need to preserve democracy rather than fixate on political winners or losers.

(With inputs from agencies.)