Bridging Borders: India-China Military Accord Advances

The Chinese military has declared notable progress in resolving its border standoff with India, emphasizing the positive and constructive outcomes of recent talks between their defense ministers.

Amidst calls for enhanced ties, Defence Ministry spokesperson Sr Col Wu Qian expressed optimism, highlighting efforts to de-escalate tensions and build mutual trust at the eastern Ladakh frontier.

Both sides are committed to implementing their border agreement and advancing military relations, following directives from Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping to revive dialogue mechanisms after the 2020 military clash.

