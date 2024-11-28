Left Menu

Divided Appeals Court Blocks Destruction of Texas Razor-Wire Migrant Barrier

A U.S. appeals court blocked the Biden administration from dismantling a Texas-built razor-wire barrier on the Mexico border. This decision supports Texas's lawsuit against federal trespassing, while former Senator Menendez seeks a retrial due to trial errors. Trump-elect administration faces cabinet threats, policy challenges, and potential legal changes.

Updated: 28-11-2024 18:29 IST


A divided U.S. appeals court has ruled against the Biden administration's attempt to dismantle a razor-wire barrier along the Texas-Mexico border, intended to deter illegal migration. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' 2-1 decision allows Texas to continue its federal trespassing lawsuit without removing the disputed fencing.

Amidst legal turmoil, former New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez seeks a retrial on recent corruption charges. The move follows a prosecutorial admission of error during juror deliberations, where nine unredacted evidence pieces were examined, yet deemed insufficient to overturn the verdict according to recent filings.

President-elect Donald Trump's transition faces unrest as several of his administration picks receive bomb threats and swatting incidents. This comes as Trump designs a high-stakes agenda involving tariffs with China and Mexico to curb fentanyl issues, although these strategies could endanger existing collaborations, experts caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

