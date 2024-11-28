Shiv Sena Awaits Modi and Shah's Decision Amidst Maharashtra Power Play

In the wake of the Mahayuti alliance's grand victory in the 2024 Maharashtra general assembly elections, speculation around the Chief Minister position looms large. Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant, allied with Eknath Shinde's faction, asserted on Thursday that the party is ready to embrace any decision handed down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Taking a swipe at the opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Samant highlighted the absence of a Leader of Opposition in the state. He further revealed that certain MVA members are maintaining contact with Shinde, suggesting potential political realignments.

Samant emphasized Eknath Shinde's dedication and humble approach, praising his connection with the people of Maharashtra. He stated that decisions following Shinde's discussions would be supported unanimously by Shiv Sena and its MLAs. Meanwhile, forming a stable government remains their primary focus, with further alliances to be clarified soon.

