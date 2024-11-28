Romania's Political Upheaval: A Call for Recount and Rising Extremism

In a dramatic turn of events, Romania's Constitutional Court has unanimously ruled for a vote recount after far-right outsider Calin Georgescu's unexpected victory in the presidential election's first round shook the political landscape.

The decision, seen as final, comes amid allegations of electoral fraud brought forward by former candidate Cristian Terhes. The ensuing recount underscores escalating tensions and widespread protests from citizens alarmed by Georgescu's controversial political stance.

As Romania grapples with these democratic challenges, reformist Elena Lasconi, set to face Georgescu in an upcoming runoff, criticized the recount, urging transparent electoral processes and vowing to fight corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)