VK Pandian's Political Comeback? Speculations Ignite at Wedding Appearance

Former bureaucrat turned politician, VK Pandian, made headlines with his unexpected appearance at a wedding in Cuttack, marking his first public outing since announcing his withdrawal from active politics five months ago after the BJD's assembly elections defeat.

Seen attending the wedding of former BJD MLA Pravat Biswal's daughter, Pandian refrained from media interactions, sparking widespread speculation about his potential return to the political stage despite his previous resignation.

Pandian, who had taken voluntary retirement earlier this year in October, officially joined the BJD in November. Known for his fervent campaigning across Odisha, he remains a close aide to the former chief minister, Naveen Patnaik.

(With inputs from agencies.)