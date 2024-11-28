Left Menu

VK Pandian's Political Comeback? Speculations Ignite at Wedding Appearance

Former bureaucrat and politician VK Pandian, who recently retired from active politics, made an unanticipated public appearance at a BJD leader's wedding in Cuttack. Pandian's attendance has fueled speculations about his potential return to Odisha's political landscape, despite his earlier resignation and voluntary retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:26 IST
VK Pandian's Political Comeback? Speculations Ignite at Wedding Appearance
VK Pandian
  • Country:
  • India

Former bureaucrat turned politician, VK Pandian, made headlines with his unexpected appearance at a wedding in Cuttack, marking his first public outing since announcing his withdrawal from active politics five months ago after the BJD's assembly elections defeat.

Seen attending the wedding of former BJD MLA Pravat Biswal's daughter, Pandian refrained from media interactions, sparking widespread speculation about his potential return to the political stage despite his previous resignation.

Pandian, who had taken voluntary retirement earlier this year in October, officially joined the BJD in November. Known for his fervent campaigning across Odisha, he remains a close aide to the former chief minister, Naveen Patnaik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024