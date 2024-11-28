Left Menu

Jagan Mohan Reddy Denies Bribery Allegations in Solar Power Controversy

YSRCP leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, refutes allegations of bribery involving Adani Group and state officials. He clarifies the lack of involvement in the US court indictment and emphasizes the legality and benefits of the power agreement with SECI, refuting opposition claims.

Updated: 28-11-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:36 IST
YSRCP leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly denied allegations of bribery linked to solar power purchases involving the Adani Group. Reddy emphasized that his name was not mentioned in the US court's indictment and dismissed the accusations as hearsay.

Addressing the media, Reddy clarified his meetings with the Adani Group were not unusual and insisted there were no incentives directed at him. He depicted the allegations as baseless and asserted that no evidence linked him to accepting bribes.

The agreements in question were between Andhra Pradesh DISCOMS and the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), with no third-party involvement, Reddy stated. He highlighted the substantial state savings from the SECI deal, countering opposition claims about fiscal irresponsibility and vowing legal action against false reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

