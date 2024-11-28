Left Menu

Ajmer Sharif Dispute Ignites Political Turmoil Amidst Allegations of Diversion Tactics

The recent court petition claiming Ajmer Sharif Dargah as a Hindu temple has spurred political backlash, with leaders accusing the government of diverting attention from pressing issues. Union Minister Singh defends the survey amidst criticism, while opposition leaders slam the ruling party's alleged political motives and manipulation.

Updated: 28-11-2024 20:57 IST
Azad Samaj Party's National President Chandrashekhar Azad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The controversy surrounding the Ajmer Sharif Dargah has intensified following a Rajasthan court's acceptance of a Hindu Sena petition claiming it as a Hindu temple. This has prompted severe criticism from Azad Samaj Party's National President, Chandrashekhar Azad, who accuses the central government of diverting public focus from critical issues such as inflation and unemployment.

In response, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has defended the court's decision to conduct a survey of the Dargah, criticizing opposition parties, particularly Congress, for allegedly engaging in appeasement politics. Singh argues that these actions aim to rectify historical wrongs, despite the resulting political friction.

Amidst the backdrop of growing political tension, critiques from opposition figures like Ram Gopal Yadav and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi have surfaced, condemning the government's approach as polarizing and destructive to national unity. The dissent highlights the broader implications of religious disputes and questions the BJP-RSS alignment's impact on social cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

