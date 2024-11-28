Decade of Triumph: India's Success Against Major Challenges

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized India's remarkable advances against terrorism, left-wing extremism, northeastern insurgency, and narcotics over the last decade, crediting the Modi government's firm policies for these achievements.

Speaking at the 99th foundation course's valedictory function at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Shah predicted the complete eradication of left-wing extremism by March 31, 2026.

He urged civil servants to embrace Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'women-led development' agenda and foster inclusive policy-making, highlighting the importance of technological implementation to modernize the justice system and increase conviction rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)