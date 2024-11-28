Banerjee Reinforces Trinamool's Collective Parliamentary Decision-Making

West Bengal Chief Minister has emphasized that the parliamentary decisions of the Trinamool Congress are the responsibility of its designated parliamentary leaders, not individuals.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, she clarified that as the party's chairperson, her role is advisory, offering guidance to MPs only when sought. Leadership in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha comprises Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Kalyan Bandyopadhyay, Derek O'Brien, and Sagarika Ghose.

Her statements came upon returning from Ranchi, where she attended Hemant Soren's swearing-in as Jharkhand's Chief Minister.

