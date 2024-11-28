Left Menu

Banerjee Reinforces Trinamool's Collective Parliamentary Decision-Making

West Bengal Chief Minister emphasized that the Trinamool Congress' parliamentary stance is shaped by its leaders in Parliament rather than individuals. As chairperson, Banerjee may advise if approached by MPs. She reiterated this while returning from Jharkhand after attending a swearing-in ceremony.

Updated: 28-11-2024 22:52 IST
Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, she clarified that as the party's chairperson, her role is advisory, offering guidance to MPs only when sought. Leadership in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha comprises Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Kalyan Bandyopadhyay, Derek O'Brien, and Sagarika Ghose.

Her statements came upon returning from Ranchi, where she attended Hemant Soren's swearing-in as Jharkhand's Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

