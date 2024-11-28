Romania's Election Shock: Recount Ordered Amid Russian Interference Warnings

Romania's top court has mandated a recount of the first-round presidential election votes, citing the surprise victory of independent far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, whose campaign surged despite low pre-election polling. The recount decision follows allegations of electoral interference and potential cyber threats from Russia.

Georgescu's win has sparked debates, especially given his controversial views on NATO and Ukraine and his admiration for 1930s Romanian fascist leaders. A significant part of his campaign's success is attributed to his use of TikTok, leading to accusations of platform bias in his favor. TikTok denied these claims, stating compliance with Romanian authority requests.

The presidential race continues amidst a climate of uncertainty, with allegations from social media influencers and governmental figures suggesting that Romania's electoral process is under threat from hostile actions. Romania's Supreme Defence Council corroborated these fears, citing specific evidence of cyber efforts to sway election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)