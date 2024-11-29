Maharashtra's Next Government: Positive Talks in Delhi
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had productive discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda about forming the state's government. Key members of the coalition met to negotiate a power-sharing agreement following their decisive victory in the Assembly elections. Further meetings are expected in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reported positive discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda regarding the formation of the new state government. The talks indicate progress for the BJP-led coalition after their recent election win.
Before heading back to Mumbai, Shinde emphasized that the final decision on Maharashtra's next chief minister would be determined in an upcoming meeting of the Mahayuti coalition, the alliance formed to lead the state.
In late-night discussions on Thursday, Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met with Shah and Nadda to outline the power-sharing strategy that will guide the leadership of Maharashtra in the coming term.
