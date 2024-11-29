Maharashtra Awaits: Shinde and BJP Pave Way for New Government Formation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed optimism after productive talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda regarding the formation of a new state government.

Speaking to the press before departing for Mumbai, Shinde indicated that a decision on Maharashtra's next chief minister would emerge shortly.

The recent Assembly elections resulted in a significant majority for the BJP-led coalition, prompting further meetings to finalize the leadership and governance structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)