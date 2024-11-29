Maharashtra Awaits: Shinde and BJP Pave Way for New Government Formation
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held 'positive' discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda about forming a new government. The BJP-led coalition secured a majority, and a final decision on the next Chief Minister is expected soon after another meeting in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed optimism after productive talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda regarding the formation of a new state government.
Speaking to the press before departing for Mumbai, Shinde indicated that a decision on Maharashtra's next chief minister would emerge shortly.
The recent Assembly elections resulted in a significant majority for the BJP-led coalition, prompting further meetings to finalize the leadership and governance structure.
