Mahayuti Leaders Rally in Delhi: Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Decision Looms

In an important gathering in India's capital, key figures from the Mahayuti alliance, such as Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, convened with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's national president JP Nadda. Discussions centered on forming the new Maharashtra government.

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande stated Shinde's unwavering confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, emphasizing his integral role in the NDA. The legislative party chose Shinde as their leader, entrusting him with negotiation responsibilities, including decision-making on ministerial portfolios.

The BJP emerged as the dominant party with 132 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, supported by allies Shiv Sena and NCP with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. However, despite the election results, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has yet to finalize their Chief Minister candidate, with further discussions planned in Mumbai.

