Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Criticizes Centralized Decisions in Maharashtra

In a fiery critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched an attack on Maharashtra's political landscape, expressing frustration over the shifting locus of power to Delhi. Raut accused Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar of being subservient to central authority, undermining the state's autonomy post the Mahayuti victory.

Raut's statements during a Friday press conference included pointed barbs at the BJP leadership. He alleged that both Shinde and Pawar must frequently seek approval from Delhi, hinting at a loss of self-respect and pride as they navigate their political roles under the tutelage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Targeting BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Raut remarked on the peculiar shifts in his political trajectory, oscillating between Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister roles. Raut also mocked Ajit Pawar's perpetual DCM status and suggested electoral victories are influenced by the alleged manipulation of EVMs, calling for a symbolic '3-murti' temple comprising an EVM, the Prime Minister, and Amit Shah.

