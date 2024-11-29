Left Menu

Parliament Puzzles: Government’s Silent Stand on Adjournments

The Congress criticizes the government's passive stance towards repeated parliamentary adjournments, especially regarding issues involving the Adani Group. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accuses the government of facilitating opposition aggression. This comes after Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted due to rejection of adjournment requests on various concerns, including violence in Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:30 IST
Parliament Puzzles: Government’s Silent Stand on Adjournments
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has questioned the government's passive approach to the recurring adjournments in Parliament, suggesting a strategic facilitation of the opposition's aggressive stance on the Adani controversy.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh highlighted the government's defensive posture in dealing with the adjournments, noting their reluctance to confront opposition challenges. He pointed out the ongoing disruptions in proceedings as evidence of underlying tensions and unresolved issues.

Friday saw the Rajya Sabha adjourned once again, following protests against the rejection of requests for discussions on allegations involving the Adani Group. The events sparked frustration amongst opposition MPs, who accused the government of utilizing Rule 267 as a tool to quell debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024