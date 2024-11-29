Parliament Puzzles: Government’s Silent Stand on Adjournments

The Congress has questioned the government's passive approach to the recurring adjournments in Parliament, suggesting a strategic facilitation of the opposition's aggressive stance on the Adani controversy.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh highlighted the government's defensive posture in dealing with the adjournments, noting their reluctance to confront opposition challenges. He pointed out the ongoing disruptions in proceedings as evidence of underlying tensions and unresolved issues.

Friday saw the Rajya Sabha adjourned once again, following protests against the rejection of requests for discussions on allegations involving the Adani Group. The events sparked frustration amongst opposition MPs, who accused the government of utilizing Rule 267 as a tool to quell debate.

