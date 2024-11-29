Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP Leader Faces Death Threat Over Phone

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore received a death threat from an unidentified caller while in Delhi. The caller also hurled abuses and threatened to shoot him. Police have been informed, and prominent BJP leaders, including the Chief Minister, have reached out to Rathore for support.

Updated: 29-11-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore was threatened with death by an unidentified caller while in the national capital. The caller, who reportedly hurled abuses, menaced Rathore with a threat to shoot him, creating a wave of concern across political circles.

The unsettling call was made while Rathore was in Delhi attending to his duties as a Rajya Sabha MP. Upon receiving the threat, Rathore informed the police, signaling the seriousness of the situation.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and other senior BJP leaders, including the BJP's state in-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal, promptly contacted Rathore to discuss the threat and assure him of their support, underlining the urgency and gravity of the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

