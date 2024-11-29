BJP Celebrates Historic Win in Assam Bye-Elections

In a significant moment for Assam's political landscape, five newly elected MLAs from the recent bye-elections are set to be sworn in at the Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday. The ceremony will feature three representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one each from its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), all in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Samaguri constituency emerged as a historic victory for the BJP, marking the first time the party has claimed this seat. Diplu Ranjan Sarmah triumphed over Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain, the son of Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, with a sizable lead of 24,501 votes. Saffron party candidates also secured wins in Behali and Dholai, demonstrating the party's growing influence in the region. BJP ally AGP took the Bongaigaon seat, while UPPL claimed Sidli.

The recent bye-elections were conducted across Samaguri, Behali, Dholai, Bongaigaon, and Sidli constituencies. Despite formidable efforts, Congress was unable to win any of these contests, underscoring the shifting political dynamics in Assam in favor of the NDA coalition.

