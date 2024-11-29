Maharashtra's Mahayuti Government Formation Faces Delays

In a twist of events, the Mahayuti alliance's pivotal meeting, originally planned for Friday, has been rescheduled to Sunday, prolonging the suspense surrounding Maharashtra's government formation. Outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to his native village has further delayed proceedings, a week after election results were announced.

Sources indicate that the alliance's meeting will now convene in Mumbai. The ruling coalition, led by Shinde's Shiv Sena and the BJP, awaits the arrival of central observers for the legislature party discussions. Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony is tentatively set for next week, officials said.

Despite talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah yielding positive outlooks, discord lingers over Shinde's prospective role in the government. As factions within Shiv Sena debate his suitability as deputy chief minister, the situation remains fluid. Similarly, BJP legislators await formal notification for their party assembly to choose a leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)