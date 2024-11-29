Shockwaves in German Politics: Free Democrats Leader's Resignation Amid Scandal
The resignation of Bijan Djir-Sarai, general secretary of Germany's Free Democrats, was prompted by controversy over a leaked internal document discussing the party's potential government exit. This crisis threatens the party's election prospects as Chancellor Scholz's coalition collapses, setting Germany on the path to an early election.
In a recent development that has sent shockwaves through German politics, Bijan Djir-Sarai, general secretary of the Free Democrats, has resigned amidst controversy over a leaked document. This document discussed strategies for the party's potential exit from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition, a possibility that has now escalated into reality and paved the way for an early election.
Djir-Sarai's resignation is a significant blow to his party, which is already struggling in polls that suggest it may not meet the 5 percent threshold needed to retain parliamentary seats. The turmoil stems from a reference in the leaked document to a 'D-Day' scenario for leaving the government, sparking criticism and leaving the party's credibility in question.
Chancellor Scholz, facing a loss of majority in parliament, plans to call a confidence vote on December 16, likely leading to elections on February 23. The inter-party blame game between Scholz and Christian Lindner, the ousted finance minister and leader of the Free Democrats, has further highlighted rifts within the now-defunct coalition.
