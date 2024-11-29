Shockwaves in German Politics: Free Democrats Leader's Resignation Amid Scandal

In a recent development that has sent shockwaves through German politics, Bijan Djir-Sarai, general secretary of the Free Democrats, has resigned amidst controversy over a leaked document. This document discussed strategies for the party's potential exit from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition, a possibility that has now escalated into reality and paved the way for an early election.

Djir-Sarai's resignation is a significant blow to his party, which is already struggling in polls that suggest it may not meet the 5 percent threshold needed to retain parliamentary seats. The turmoil stems from a reference in the leaked document to a 'D-Day' scenario for leaving the government, sparking criticism and leaving the party's credibility in question.

Chancellor Scholz, facing a loss of majority in parliament, plans to call a confidence vote on December 16, likely leading to elections on February 23. The inter-party blame game between Scholz and Christian Lindner, the ousted finance minister and leader of the Free Democrats, has further highlighted rifts within the now-defunct coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)