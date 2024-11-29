Congress Chiefs Rally Cry: Unity Amid Electoral Setbacks
In the wake of electoral losses in Maharashtra and Haryana, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called for party unity and accountability. At a crucial Congress Working Committee meeting, Kharge emphasized the need to counter misinformation, revamp the organization, and learn from recent election results to ensure future success.
- Country:
- India
Top Congress leaders convened a crucial meeting on Friday to address the recent electoral defeats in Maharashtra and Haryana. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged party unity and emphasized that 'tough decisions' are necessary to rebuild the organization from its roots, with accountability as a cornerstone.
During the Congress Working Committee meeting, Kharge expressed concerns over the integrity of the electoral process, attributing it partly to electronic voting machines. He called for the Election Commission to uphold fair elections. The Congress chief also criticized internal discord, warning that public disagreements among party members weaken their political stance.
Kharge highlighted the need for strategic reforms, particularly against rival misinformation. Emphasizing discipline and organizational strength, he cited issues like unemployment and inequality as central to their platform. Kharge's rallying cry urged Congress members to prepare rigorously for forthcoming elections, reinforcing their role as a voice for the people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Touts Development, Attacks Congress Corruption in Haryana Assembly
Gas Leak Tragedy in Haryana: Arrests and Demands for Justice
Punjab BJP Chief Opposes Chandigarh Land Allocation to Haryana
Honoring Guru Nanak Dev: A New Hospital and Tribute in Haryana
Anshul Kamboj: Haryana's Cricket Sensation Sets Record in Ranji Trophy