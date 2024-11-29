Historic Victory: Assam NDA Hits Record Assembly Tally
Five new Assam MLAs were sworn in by Speaker Biswajit Daimary. These elections were prompted by previous legislators moving to the Lok Sabha. The BJP and allies AGP and UPPL secured five seats, boosting their assembly presence to a record 82 seats, the highest-ever for the NDA in Assam.
In a recently held solemn ceremony, Speaker Biswajit Daimary administered the oath to five newly elected MLAs in Assam's assembly on Friday.
The sworn-in MLAs were Nihar Ranjan Das from Dholai (SC), Diplu Ranjan Sarma from Samaguri, Diganta Ghatowal from Behali, along with AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury representing Bongaigaon and UPPL's Nirmal Kumar Brahma from Sidli (ST).
The NDA coalition, consisting of BJP, AGP, and UPPL, clinched all five seats, raising their strength in the assembly to a historic 82 seats, as highlighted by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The bypolls, required due to previous MLAs transitioning to the Lok Sabha, saw elections on November 13 and results on November 23.
