Kejriwal Unveils 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' Ahead of Delhi Polls

With only months remaining until the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced Friday the implementation of the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana', a scheme promising a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 to women voters in the capital.

The announcement was made during a campaign event in Burari, north-east Delhi, where Kejriwal detailed the eligibility for the scheme and urged community participation. The budget for FY 2024-25, unveiled in March, highlighted this initiative with an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore.

Strategically targeting the opposition BJP, Kejriwal criticized their governance, underscoring the continuous free facilities in Delhi like uninterrupted electricity and free bus rides, positioning the honorarium as an additional benefit. The 70-member Delhi Assembly election is slated for February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)