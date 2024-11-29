Left Menu

Kejriwal Unveils 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' Ahead of Delhi Polls

Arvind Kejriwal announced the upcoming registration for the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' promising a monthly Rs 1,000 honorarium to women voters in Delhi. This initiative is part of the AAP's broader strategy ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, highlighting various free facilities provided by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:18 IST
Kejriwal Unveils 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' Ahead of Delhi Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With only months remaining until the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced Friday the implementation of the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana', a scheme promising a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 to women voters in the capital.

The announcement was made during a campaign event in Burari, north-east Delhi, where Kejriwal detailed the eligibility for the scheme and urged community participation. The budget for FY 2024-25, unveiled in March, highlighted this initiative with an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore.

Strategically targeting the opposition BJP, Kejriwal criticized their governance, underscoring the continuous free facilities in Delhi like uninterrupted electricity and free bus rides, positioning the honorarium as an additional benefit. The 70-member Delhi Assembly election is slated for February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024