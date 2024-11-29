Shiv Sena Awaits CM Announcement as Shinde Faces Key Decision Deadline
Sanjay Shirsat of Shiv Sena has stated that the name of Maharashtra's Chief Minister should be declared by midnight Friday, with caretaker CM Eknath Shinde expected to make a significant decision within 24 hours. Current deliberations involve key political figures, including Amit Shah, PM Modi, and Eknath Shinde.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has insisted that the name of Maharashtra's Chief Minister should be announced by midnight Friday. Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde is expected to make a major decision within hours, reflecting his preference for Maharashtra politics over Union Ministerial roles.
Recent high-level meetings at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence included Maharashtra leaders and political heavyweights Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who will announce their choice for the state's top post imminently. Shirsat indicated that the oath-taking is set for December 2, underscoring Shinde's disengagement from Delhi-centric politics.
With Eknath Shinde seeking solitude in his native Satara district to ponder political strategies, anticipation builds over his next move. Amid ongoing leadership disputes, power brokers including Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Ajit Pawar met with BJP figures in Delhi to resolve the chief ministerial conundrum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Historic Visit to Nigeria: Strengthening Ties After 17 Years
PM Modi Rallies for BJP's Victory, Targets Congress in Maharashtra
People of Jharkhand remain poor despite powering nation with coal: Home Minister Amit Shah in Giridih.
Each and every infiltrator will be deported from Jharkhand: Home Minister Amit Shah in Giridih.
JMM-led alliance shown exit door in first phase polling, results out -- BJP going to form govt in Jharkhand, claims Amit Shah.