Shiv Sena Awaits CM Announcement as Shinde Faces Key Decision Deadline

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has insisted that the name of Maharashtra's Chief Minister should be announced by midnight Friday. Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde is expected to make a major decision within hours, reflecting his preference for Maharashtra politics over Union Ministerial roles.

Recent high-level meetings at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence included Maharashtra leaders and political heavyweights Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who will announce their choice for the state's top post imminently. Shirsat indicated that the oath-taking is set for December 2, underscoring Shinde's disengagement from Delhi-centric politics.

With Eknath Shinde seeking solitude in his native Satara district to ponder political strategies, anticipation builds over his next move. Amid ongoing leadership disputes, power brokers including Devendra Fadnavis and NCP chief Ajit Pawar met with BJP figures in Delhi to resolve the chief ministerial conundrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)