Manipur-Mizoram Conflict: A Call for Unity Amidst Division

In a recent development, the Manipur government has sharply criticized Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, urging him to demonstrate better statesmanship and adopt a more neighborly approach. Allegations of promoting division and hostility came from Manipur, reflecting ongoing regional tensions.

Manipur's government warns of potential fragmentation of Northeast India, attributing it to foreign vested interests. Highlighting decades of meticulous planning, they express concern over the creation of a Kuki-Chin Christian nation. The statement emerged following an interview with Lalduhoma, sparking controversy.

Manipur highlighted its own efforts in combating illegal drug trafficking and questioned the effectiveness of Mizoram's border security. Emphasizing efforts to restore peace, Manipur calls for unity in the region, denouncing any moves towards fragmentation or external influence.

