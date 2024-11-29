Manipur-Mizoram Conflict: A Call for Unity Amidst Division
The Manipur government has criticized Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma for allegedly fostering division. The government insists on preventing the fragmentation of Northeast India due to foreign interests, amidst inflammatory comments on regional tensions. The statement came after an interview where Lalduhoma criticized Manipur's governance.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, the Manipur government has sharply criticized Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, urging him to demonstrate better statesmanship and adopt a more neighborly approach. Allegations of promoting division and hostility came from Manipur, reflecting ongoing regional tensions.
Manipur's government warns of potential fragmentation of Northeast India, attributing it to foreign vested interests. Highlighting decades of meticulous planning, they express concern over the creation of a Kuki-Chin Christian nation. The statement emerged following an interview with Lalduhoma, sparking controversy.
Manipur highlighted its own efforts in combating illegal drug trafficking and questioned the effectiveness of Mizoram's border security. Emphasizing efforts to restore peace, Manipur calls for unity in the region, denouncing any moves towards fragmentation or external influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts
Uber's India Expansion: An Uncharted Opportunity
India's tribal community did not get justice earlier: PM Modi in Bihar's Jamui.
Community Demands Justice: Protests Erupt Over Missing Youth in Gilgit Baltistan
Bodo Community Rises: From Violence to Victory