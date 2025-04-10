Anil Kumar Yadav Appointed as AICC OBC Chairman Amidst Congress Call for Unity

Anil Kumar Yadav has been appointed as the Chairman of the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) Other Backward Classes (OBC) department, succeeding Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav. The announcement came on Thursday from the Congress, celebrating the contributions of Yadav's predecessor.

The transition in leadership was disclosed shortly after the conclusion of the two-day All India Congress Committee session in Gujarat, where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged party members to maintain unity in preparation for the next state elections. Kharge emphasized Congress's support for marginalized communities, urging party solidarity to secure a government in Gujarat.

During the session, Kharge referenced Rahul Gandhi's remarks criticizing the ruling BJP and RSS for undermining democratic institutions and advocating for the Congress's ideological advancement. Additionally, Gandhi challenged the government on its opposition to a caste census and accused it of suppressing minority rights.

