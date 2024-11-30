Left Menu

BJP's Growth and Mufti's Criticism: A Clash of Ideals

BJP's Tarun Chugh dismisses PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's claims about threats to India's secular foundation as baseless, citing her ideological bankruptcy. Chugh highlights BJP's democratic strength and ongoing membership expansion. He criticizes Mufti for divisive rhetoric and reaffirms BJP's commitment to a unified, prosperous India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-11-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 00:11 IST
In a recent exchange of political viewpoints, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has sharply rejected claims made by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti regarding threats to India's secular foundation, labeling them as 'baseless' and indicative of her 'ideological bankruptcy.'

Chugh praised BJP's status as the largest democratic party globally, with over 11.5 crore members, including 2.57 lakh in Jammu and Kashmir. He criticized Mufti for alleged divisive remarks, asserting that India's development is inclusive.

Furthermore, Chugh emphasized BJP's commitment to unity and prosperity for India, lauding the nation's economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He assured continuing efforts against terrorism and highlighted the party's increasing influence in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

