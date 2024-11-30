Left Menu

Controversial REINFO Extension Stirs Tensions in Peru

A Peruvian congressional committee approved extending the REINFO registry, permitting small-scale informal miners, despite allegations of fostering illegal mining. The bill faces full Congress for a vote. Miners protest demanding a longer extension, having blocked routes and camped out near the legislature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 30-11-2024 03:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 03:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Peru

A Peruvian congressional committee has taken initial steps to extend the controversial REINFO scheme, which issues temporary permits to small-scale informal miners. Critics claim the program enables illegal mining.

The Energy and Mining Legislative Committee approved a six-month extension of the REINFO registry, which is set to expire on December 31. This extension is pending Congress approval.

Miners demand a two-year extension, citing inadequacies in the bill. They've blocked transportation routes, while hundreds protest in Lima, opposing the government's stance. The situation remains tense following the removal of Minister Romulo Mucho.

(With inputs from agencies.)

