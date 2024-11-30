Controversial REINFO Extension Stirs Tensions in Peru

A Peruvian congressional committee has taken initial steps to extend the controversial REINFO scheme, which issues temporary permits to small-scale informal miners. Critics claim the program enables illegal mining.

The Energy and Mining Legislative Committee approved a six-month extension of the REINFO registry, which is set to expire on December 31. This extension is pending Congress approval.

Miners demand a two-year extension, citing inadequacies in the bill. They've blocked transportation routes, while hundreds protest in Lima, opposing the government's stance. The situation remains tense following the removal of Minister Romulo Mucho.

(With inputs from agencies.)