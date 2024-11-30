Left Menu

Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir Apologizes Over Comments on Party 'Coterie'

Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir apologized for his comment about a 'coterie' influencing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decisions. The MLA of Bharatpur responded to a show cause notice from the party, expressing his commitment to party discipline while remaining rooted in his grassroots perspective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2024 09:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 09:01 IST
Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir issued a public apology following remarks he made suggesting a 'coterie' was swaying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's key decisions. His comments had prompted a formal show cause notice from the party's disciplinary committee.

Kabir, representing Bharatpur, stated that his apology was in line with maintaining party discipline. While explaining his stance, he emphasized his grassroots connection and the challenges of navigating city politics, clarifying that his intention was never to oppose the party.

Despite the disciplinary action, some party members voiced that other TMC MPs had made similar public comments without repercussions. Kabir's comments came after a TMC national executive meeting, where leaders were urged to refrain from public criticisms of internal decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

