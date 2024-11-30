Romania in Turmoil: Far-Right Win Sparks Protests

In a surprising turn of events, a far-right populist has won the first round of Romania's presidential race, igniting protests in Bucharest. The nation faces political upheaval as parliamentary elections approach, and concerns about democratic integrity grow.

The far-right candidate, Calin Georgescu, who advocates for Romania's fascist leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin, will face reformist Elena Lasconi in a runoff. His victory, attributed to social media popularity, has sparked demonstrations against his controversial remarks.

Romania's political landscape is tense, with calls for a vote recount amid allegations of electoral misconduct. The outcome could bolster far-right parties, threatening Romania's position as a stable EU and NATO member and fueling anti-establishment sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)