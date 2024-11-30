Left Menu

Romania in Turmoil: Far-Right Win Sparks Protests

In Romania, a far-right populist's unexpected lead in the presidential race has led to widespread protests. The political upheaval comes shortly before parliamentary elections, raising concerns about democracy and foreign influence. Tensions surround a controversial recount, with fears of rising support for far-right parties.

In a surprising turn of events, a far-right populist has won the first round of Romania's presidential race, igniting protests in Bucharest. The nation faces political upheaval as parliamentary elections approach, and concerns about democratic integrity grow.

The far-right candidate, Calin Georgescu, who advocates for Romania's fascist leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin, will face reformist Elena Lasconi in a runoff. His victory, attributed to social media popularity, has sparked demonstrations against his controversial remarks.

Romania's political landscape is tense, with calls for a vote recount amid allegations of electoral misconduct. The outcome could bolster far-right parties, threatening Romania's position as a stable EU and NATO member and fueling anti-establishment sentiment.

