Bipin C Babu Switches Allegiances: From CPM to BJP

Bipin C Babu, a prominent Allapuzha CPM leader, defects to the BJP, criticizing CPM's perceived deviation from secular values. He predicts a BJP breakthrough in Kerala's political landscape due to the communal grip on CPM. Meanwhile, BJP leader K Surendran highlights issues such as misuse of pension funds and Waqf encroachments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:32 IST
Ex-CPM Leader Bipin C Babu (Photo/facebook.com/bipin.cbabu/). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bipin C Babu, a notable CPM leader from Allapuzha, has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as of Saturday. As a sitting member of the Alappuzha District Panchayat and its former Vice-President, Bipin participated in the BJP's organizational meeting with party leader K Surendran.

Bipin extensively criticized the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) for its alleged loss of secular integrity and influence by communal forces. He suggested that faction leaders have caused internal strife, noting, 'The situation of leaders like G. Sudhakaran is a clear example.' Bipin predicts more defections from CPM, emphasizing the promising initiatives of the Modi-led BJP administration.

The BJP's growing influence in Kerala, according to Bipin, will be evident in forthcoming elections, and he announced his resignation from the district panchayat. BJP State President K Surendran echoed concerns on misuse of state funds under existing governance, voicing optimism about BJP's electoral prospects and highlighting issues such as Waqf encroachments being inadequately addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

