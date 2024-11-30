Mahayuti Alliance's Next Chapter: Fadnavis Likely CM

The newly victorious Mahayuti alliance is set to form the Maharashtra government on December 5, with Devendra Fadnavis eyed as the likely future chief minister, according to a senior BJP official.

In the recent Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20, the Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) maintained their political hold, capturing 230 of the 288 seats available. The BJP dominated with 132 seats, ahead of Shiv Sena's 57 and NCP's 41.

Despite election results being revealed on November 23, the official announcement of the chief minister remains pending. Intense discussions have taken place among potential leaders Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar with BJP leader J P Nadda and Union minister Amit Shah. A crucial Mahayuti meeting slated for Friday was delayed, pushing the decision further as current caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde temporarily withdrew to his native Satara district.

(With inputs from agencies.)