Congress Condemns UP Government's Alleged Blockage of Opposition Visit to Sambhal
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly preventing a Samajwadi Party delegation from visiting violence-stricken Sambhal. Tiwari questioned the administration's intentions, accusing the government of hiding information. Despite a request from the Samajwadi Party, authorities reportedly denied the delegation permission, heightening tensions in the area.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari has lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of preventing an opposition delegation from accessing the troubled area of Sambhal. According to Tiwari, the administration's actions suggest an attempt to conceal information from the public.
In an interview with ANI, Tiwari questioned, 'What is the district administration hiding? Why does the state government not want the opposition to visit Sambhal?' He stressed that opposition parties aim to pacify tensions and instill confidence among the residents. However, the delegation was allegedly stopped by police.
Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, expressed frustration over receiving no formal notice but only a phone call instructing him not to visit Sambhal. Pandey compared the situation to media and justice bodies being allowed entry and accused the government of trying to hide its work. Tensions have remained high since a November 19 clash following a controversial court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
