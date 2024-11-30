Priyanka Gandhi's Historic Entry as Wayanad's New MP: Rahul's Emotional Address

In a significant political development, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, announced that Priyanka Gandhi has become a new Member of Parliament for Wayanad. Speaking at a public meeting in Kerala, Rahul stressed that it was the collective sentiment of Wayanad's people that has brought Priyanka to this position of leadership.

Rahul Gandhi did not shy away from launching a critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly targeting the ongoing controversies involving businessman Gautam Adani. Rahul accused PM Modi of favoritism, stating that despite Adani's legal troubles in the U.S., Modi treats him preferentially, unlike ordinary Indian citizens.

The Opposition leader also addressed the recent devastating landslides in Wayanad, accusing the Prime Minister of reluctance in aiding the affected victims. Rahul emphasized that, even without state resources, the continued trust and emotional support from the people of Wayanad drive their mission in the Indian Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)