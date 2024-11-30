BJP and Congress Clash Over Caste Census Debate
BJP's K Laxman and Congress's Rahul Gandhi are at odds over the caste census issue. Laxman accused the Congress of dramatizing OBC, SC, and ST discussions, while Gandhi admitted the UPA's past mishaps and emphasized the importance of caste census for national development.
K Laxman, BJP MP and National President of the BJP OBC Morcha, has criticized Rahul Gandhi's recent statement regarding conducting a caste census in Congress-ruled states. Laxman contends that the Congress's focus on OBC, SC, and ST issues is merely performative.
Laxman highlighted Congress's historical opposition to caste-based measures, citing Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi's resistance to such initiatives, despite Rahul Gandhi urging for a caste census. The debate intensified after Rahul admitted the UPA's failure to implement a caste census during its tenure.
As the Congress-led Telangana government joins Bihar in planning a caste census, Rahul Gandhi insists it will significantly boost national development. He assured that preparations involve thorough public consultation, underscoring its importance for social progress.
