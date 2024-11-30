BJP and Congress Clash Over Caste Census Debate

K Laxman, BJP MP and National President of the BJP OBC Morcha, has criticized Rahul Gandhi's recent statement regarding conducting a caste census in Congress-ruled states. Laxman contends that the Congress's focus on OBC, SC, and ST issues is merely performative.

Laxman highlighted Congress's historical opposition to caste-based measures, citing Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi's resistance to such initiatives, despite Rahul Gandhi urging for a caste census. The debate intensified after Rahul admitted the UPA's failure to implement a caste census during its tenure.

As the Congress-led Telangana government joins Bihar in planning a caste census, Rahul Gandhi insists it will significantly boost national development. He assured that preparations involve thorough public consultation, underscoring its importance for social progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)