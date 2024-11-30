Left Menu

BJP and Congress Clash Over Caste Census Debate

BJP's K Laxman and Congress's Rahul Gandhi are at odds over the caste census issue. Laxman accused the Congress of dramatizing OBC, SC, and ST discussions, while Gandhi admitted the UPA's past mishaps and emphasized the importance of caste census for national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:56 IST
BJP and Congress Clash Over Caste Census Debate
K Laxman, BJP MP and National President of BJP OBC Morcha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

K Laxman, BJP MP and National President of the BJP OBC Morcha, has criticized Rahul Gandhi's recent statement regarding conducting a caste census in Congress-ruled states. Laxman contends that the Congress's focus on OBC, SC, and ST issues is merely performative.

Laxman highlighted Congress's historical opposition to caste-based measures, citing Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi's resistance to such initiatives, despite Rahul Gandhi urging for a caste census. The debate intensified after Rahul admitted the UPA's failure to implement a caste census during its tenure.

As the Congress-led Telangana government joins Bihar in planning a caste census, Rahul Gandhi insists it will significantly boost national development. He assured that preparations involve thorough public consultation, underscoring its importance for social progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024