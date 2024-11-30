Mahayuti Alliance to Form Government in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Poised as Chief Minister

The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is expected to establish a new government on December 5. Devendra Fadnavis, a senior BJP member and former chief minister, is leading the race for the top position, as confirmed by a senior BJP leader.

In the Maharashtra assembly elections, held on November 20, the Mahayuti alliance secured a dominant victory, winning 230 out of 288 assembly seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party, claiming 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena and NCP with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Despite the election results being announced on November 23, the government formation has been stalled due to ongoing discussions among the alliance about the chief minister's appointment. The decision-making process continues as Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar work towards reaching a consensus.

