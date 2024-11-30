Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance to Form Government in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Poised as Chief Minister

The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is set to form the government in Maharashtra on December 5, with Devendra Fadnavis likely to be the next chief minister. The alliance won 230 seats in the assembly elections, but government formation has faced delays due to leadership discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:59 IST
Mahayuti Alliance to Form Government in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Poised as Chief Minister
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is expected to establish a new government on December 5. Devendra Fadnavis, a senior BJP member and former chief minister, is leading the race for the top position, as confirmed by a senior BJP leader.

In the Maharashtra assembly elections, held on November 20, the Mahayuti alliance secured a dominant victory, winning 230 out of 288 assembly seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party, claiming 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena and NCP with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Despite the election results being announced on November 23, the government formation has been stalled due to ongoing discussions among the alliance about the chief minister's appointment. The decision-making process continues as Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar work towards reaching a consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024