BJP Accuses AAP of Extortion with Gangster Ties
The BJP accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's party of extorting money with gangster help. The BJP presented an audio clip at a press conference, which AAP dismissed as fake. The accusation comes amid political clashes over law and order in Delhi, with elections approaching.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday raised serious allegations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing a party MLA of involvement in extortion activities alongside a gangster.
Speaking at a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva unveiled an audio recording purportedly evidencing these allegations, which AAP promptly dismissed as fabricated.
Amidst the ongoing political dispute over law and order in Delhi, AAP leader Sanjay Singh countered BJP's claims and blamed them for attempting to silence Kejriwal's criticism of escalating crime in the capital.
