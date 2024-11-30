BJP Accuses AAP of Extortion with Gangster Ties

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday raised serious allegations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing a party MLA of involvement in extortion activities alongside a gangster.

Speaking at a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva unveiled an audio recording purportedly evidencing these allegations, which AAP promptly dismissed as fabricated.

Amidst the ongoing political dispute over law and order in Delhi, AAP leader Sanjay Singh countered BJP's claims and blamed them for attempting to silence Kejriwal's criticism of escalating crime in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)