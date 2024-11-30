Left Menu

Aleppo's Resurgence: A Surprising Insurgent Takeover

Syrian insurgents captured key areas in Aleppo, Syria's largest city, in a swift operation. This takeover followed a history of violence and previous government control regained in 2016. Syrian armed forces are preparing a counterattack as insurgents establish presence in the city amidst tense regional dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:52 IST
In a shocking turn of events, Syrian insurgents have taken control of significant areas within Aleppo, the nation's largest city. Moving with speed, they occupied key landmarks like the old citadel, exploiting minimal resistance from government forces. The operation marks an alarming shift in the ongoing conflict.

This new occupation comes seven years after President Bashar Assad successfully regained the city through a reinvigorated military campaign supported by Russia and Iran. Having kept opposition forces at bay since 2016, the government now faces fresh challenges with influential regional backers like Turkey unable to prevent renewed violence.

The Syrian armed forces, acknowledging the insurgents' strategic advancement, have restructured for a strong counterattack to reclaim control. Meanwhile, the city's atmosphere remains tense, as the world watches how both sides navigate this complex geopolitical landscape.

