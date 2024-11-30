Left Menu

BJP Challenges Congress' Integrity Amidst EVM Allegations

The BJP has criticized the Congress for questioning the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), suggesting that Congress leaders should resign and contest only when ballot papers are reinstated. The BJP defended the integrity of the electoral process and criticized the Congress for challenging it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:43 IST
BJP Challenges Congress' Integrity Amidst EVM Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has countered the Congress party's skepticism about the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), urging prominent Congress figures like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to resign and compete only when traditional ballot papers return.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia challenged the Congress to take its objections to court. Emphasizing the Supreme Court's repeated affirmation of EVM transparency, he branded Congress' allegations as baseless.

Bhatia cited the VVPAT's flawless record in matching EVM votes, reiterating confidence in the system. Meanwhile, the BJP accused Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav of fostering unrest in Uttar Pradesh amid allegations involving a mosque survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024