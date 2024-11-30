BJP Challenges Congress' Integrity Amidst EVM Allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has countered the Congress party's skepticism about the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), urging prominent Congress figures like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to resign and compete only when traditional ballot papers return.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia challenged the Congress to take its objections to court. Emphasizing the Supreme Court's repeated affirmation of EVM transparency, he branded Congress' allegations as baseless.

Bhatia cited the VVPAT's flawless record in matching EVM votes, reiterating confidence in the system. Meanwhile, the BJP accused Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav of fostering unrest in Uttar Pradesh amid allegations involving a mosque survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)