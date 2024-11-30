BJP Challenges Congress' Integrity Amidst EVM Allegations
The BJP has criticized the Congress for questioning the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), suggesting that Congress leaders should resign and contest only when ballot papers are reinstated. The BJP defended the integrity of the electoral process and criticized the Congress for challenging it.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has countered the Congress party's skepticism about the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), urging prominent Congress figures like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to resign and compete only when traditional ballot papers return.
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia challenged the Congress to take its objections to court. Emphasizing the Supreme Court's repeated affirmation of EVM transparency, he branded Congress' allegations as baseless.
Bhatia cited the VVPAT's flawless record in matching EVM votes, reiterating confidence in the system. Meanwhile, the BJP accused Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav of fostering unrest in Uttar Pradesh amid allegations involving a mosque survey.
