Congress Leader Defends Controversial EC Remarks Amidst BJP Criticism

In a sharp retort to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap on Saturday justified his controversial remarks directed at the Election Commission, which Somaiya had labeled derogatory. The Congress leader, speaking to ANI, asserted that he represents the voice of the people of Maharashtra.

Jagtap questioned Somaiya's previous stance on Electronic Voting Machines and underscored his right, under the constitution, to express his views, denying any regret for his comments. The controversy erupted as Somaiya escalated the matter by filing a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and penning a letter to the Election Commission.

As tensions simmer ahead of the anticipated Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections set for March 2025, Somaiya claimed the Congress was targeting the EC due to electoral apprehensions. Jagtap, unapologetic for his 'kutta' remark, remained firm in his criticism, advocating for a more robust performance from the EC and cited past doubts over EVM reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)