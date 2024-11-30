Left Menu

Mayawati's Mission to Revive BSP: A Call for Dalit Unity

Mayawati urges BSP workers to address the party's electoral setbacks in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. She calls for Dalit unity and criticizes opposition tactics. Highlighting issues like unemployment and inflation, she demands a focus on real issues in Parliament, honoring Dr. Ambedkar's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to halt the electoral decline of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, party president Mayawati has called on party members to evaluate and rectify local deficiencies. The directive followed recent bypoll losses that saw BSP candidates relegated to lower standing in multiple constituencies.

Addressing a gathering of party officials, Mayawati emphasized the necessity for Dalits and Ambedkarites to consolidate their efforts for political empowerment. She criticised the prevailing use of financial and political clout to undermine democratic processes, urging the restoration of public trust in democratic institutions.

Furthermore, Mayawati criticized the ruling BJP's alleged diversionary tactics and urged a focus on the pressing socio-economic issues affecting the populace. She reiterated the BSP's commitment to Dr. BR Ambedkar's vision, announcing plans to commemorate his contributions in upcoming events.

