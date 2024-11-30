Left Menu

Insurgents Seize Aleppo Citadel in Surprise Offensive

Thousands of Syrian insurgents took control of Aleppo's landmarks after entering the city with minimal resistance from government forces. The unexpected takeover is a significant setback for President Bashar Assad. Reports of airstrikes and clashes have emerged as insurgents consolidate their presence in the historic city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:20 IST
  • Lebanon

In a stunning development, thousands of Syrian insurgents have taken control of Aleppo's historic landmarks, including the old citadel. The takeover occurred with little resistance from government forces, marking a significant setback for President Bashar Assad. Residents and fighters recount a night of surprise and tension as airstrikes targeted insurgent reinforcements on the city's outskirts.

The Syrian armed forces have issued a statement acknowledging the insurgent invasion of Aleppo and announcing a strategic redeployment to prepare for a counterattack. Despite the insurgents' presence, the military claims that permanent bases or checkpoints have not been established by the opposition forces.

This latest offensive follows weeks of simmering hostilities in Syria, exacerbated by diplomatic failures and the shifting focus of key players like Iran's Hezbollah. As Aleppo grapples with this new reality, city hospitals are overwhelmed, schools closed, and residents wary of the future amid calls for liberation from government control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

