Political Tensions Rise as Kejriwal Faces Alleged Attack During Padyatra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following an alleged assault on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The incident occurred during Kejriwal's padyatra in the national capital, and the accused is reportedly a local AAP worker, according to Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Sachdeva criticized the incident as a "political drama," suggesting it was orchestrated for sympathy. He stated that the assailant, caught in an inebriated state, involved no more than splashing water. "Such acts demonstrate the party's disappointment," he added. BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat also condemned the incident, urging individuals to express grievances verbally rather than through physical acts.

Conversely, AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged a serious attempt on Kejriwal's life, asserting that spirits were thrown with the intent to set him ablaze. The accused, Ashok Jha, allegedly had accomplices, but the AAP's vigilance prevented any fire. The Delhi Police have detained Jha and are investigating further to determine his motives.

Responses were swift across political lines. AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress leader Tariq Anwar expressed grave concerns over the attack, calling for heightened security and questioning the efficacy of current law enforcement. Meanwhile, JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar urged robust police action, deeming the liquid assault "unacceptable" and likely seeking media attention.

