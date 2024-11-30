Political Clash: Extortion Allegations and Denunciation in Delhi's Power Play

The political landscape in Delhi has intensified as the BJP accused AAP MLA Naresh Balyan of engaging in extortion activities. During a press conference, BJP representatives Gaurav Bhatia and Virendra Sachdeva played an audio clip allegedly featuring Balyan involved in dubious dealings with a gangster.

The BJP demanded accountability from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, challenging him to address the allegations by asking Balyan to resign. Gaurav Bhatia emphasized the significance of the alleged extortion, suggesting financial gains potentially reaching AAP's top echelons.

Refuting the allegations, Balyan pledged to pursue legal actions against those spreading falsehoods. Meanwhile, AAP asserted that these accusations aimed to divert attention from rising crime rates in Delhi, blaming the BJP for deteriorating law and order conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)