Gautam Adani Responds to U.S. Bribery Allegations

Adani Group founder Gautam Adani has publicly addressed allegations from the United States regarding his involvement in a $265 million bribery scheme. Speaking at an awards ceremony, Adani reiterated his conglomerate's adherence to regulatory compliance standards.

In his address, Adani dismissed the allegations as unfounded and vowed to pursue all available legal channels. He emphasized that challenges strengthen the group's resolve and serve as stepping stones for growth.

India's government stated it has not been approached by U.S. authorities. Adani's comments follow similar denials from the group's finance chief, as they pledge transparency and commitment to compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)