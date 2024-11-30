Left Menu

Gautam Adani Responds to U.S. Bribery Allegations

Gautam Adani, founder of Adani Group, addressed allegations of a $265 million bribery scheme by U.S. authorities, emphasizing his company's commitment to regulatory compliance. He described the allegations as baseless and vowed to pursue legal options, expressing resilience in facing such challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:48 IST
Adani Group founder Gautam Adani has publicly addressed allegations from the United States regarding his involvement in a $265 million bribery scheme. Speaking at an awards ceremony, Adani reiterated his conglomerate's adherence to regulatory compliance standards.

In his address, Adani dismissed the allegations as unfounded and vowed to pursue all available legal channels. He emphasized that challenges strengthen the group's resolve and serve as stepping stones for growth.

India's government stated it has not been approached by U.S. authorities. Adani's comments follow similar denials from the group's finance chief, as they pledge transparency and commitment to compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

