CPI-M Promises New Era in Himachal Politics

Newly-elected state secretary of CPI-M, Sanjay Chauhan, announced on Saturday that the party aims to provide Himachal Pradesh with a viable alternative to the BJP and Congress.

Speaking at the concluding session of a three-day Communist Party of India (Marxist) state committee conference, Chauhan pledged to organize mass movements targeting public issues across the state.

Chauhan criticized both the Modi-led Central government and the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state administration, accusing them of exacerbating inequalities and implementing anti-people policies. He confirmed the formation of a 32-member state committee to spearhead initiatives.

