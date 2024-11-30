Left Menu

CPI-M Promises New Era in Himachal Politics

Newly-elected CPI-M state secretary Sanjay Chauhan vows to offer a better alternative in Himachal Pradesh politics, challenging BJP and Congress. He criticized the leadership of both central and state governments while pledging CPI-M as a voice for the underrepresented. A 32-member state committee was also formed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:23 IST
CPI-M Promises New Era in Himachal Politics
Sanjay Chauhan
  • Country:
  • India

Newly-elected state secretary of CPI-M, Sanjay Chauhan, announced on Saturday that the party aims to provide Himachal Pradesh with a viable alternative to the BJP and Congress.

Speaking at the concluding session of a three-day Communist Party of India (Marxist) state committee conference, Chauhan pledged to organize mass movements targeting public issues across the state.

Chauhan criticized both the Modi-led Central government and the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state administration, accusing them of exacerbating inequalities and implementing anti-people policies. He confirmed the formation of a 32-member state committee to spearhead initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024