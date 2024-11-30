CPI-M Promises New Era in Himachal Politics
Newly-elected CPI-M state secretary Sanjay Chauhan vows to offer a better alternative in Himachal Pradesh politics, challenging BJP and Congress. He criticized the leadership of both central and state governments while pledging CPI-M as a voice for the underrepresented. A 32-member state committee was also formed.
Newly-elected state secretary of CPI-M, Sanjay Chauhan, announced on Saturday that the party aims to provide Himachal Pradesh with a viable alternative to the BJP and Congress.
Speaking at the concluding session of a three-day Communist Party of India (Marxist) state committee conference, Chauhan pledged to organize mass movements targeting public issues across the state.
Chauhan criticized both the Modi-led Central government and the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state administration, accusing them of exacerbating inequalities and implementing anti-people policies. He confirmed the formation of a 32-member state committee to spearhead initiatives.
