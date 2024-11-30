Left Menu

Political Showdown in Odisha: Parties Clash Over Development Claims

In Odisha, a political fracas ensued as PM Narendra Modi accuses opposition parties of deceit. The Congress and BJD countered these accusations, criticizing the BJP's inaction and policy inconsistencies. Key economic and social issues, such as unaddressed coal royalties and tribal deaths, further fueled the fiery exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:47 IST
Political Showdown in Odisha: Parties Clash Over Development Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions in Odisha have escalated following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations against opposition parties, accusing them of plotting against the country. The Congress, BJD, and BJP have since engaged in a heated exchange of accusations, each attributing blame to the other for the state's current woes.

Prasanna Acharya, a senior BJD leader, criticized the BJP's governance, claiming it has done little beyond cosmetic changes like altering the color of government buildings. He referenced Modi's contradictory praises for BJD leader Naveen Patnaik's adherence to the federal system, questioning Modi's shifting stance on the matter.

Conversely, BJP leader Suresh Pujari highlighted financial benefits received by Odisha under Modi's leadership, while Congress leader Jaydev Jena accused the BJP of misleading the public about development. Debates continued over key issues including tribal women's deaths and demands for a special economic package for Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024