Political Showdown in Odisha: Parties Clash Over Development Claims

Tensions in Odisha have escalated following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations against opposition parties, accusing them of plotting against the country. The Congress, BJD, and BJP have since engaged in a heated exchange of accusations, each attributing blame to the other for the state's current woes.

Prasanna Acharya, a senior BJD leader, criticized the BJP's governance, claiming it has done little beyond cosmetic changes like altering the color of government buildings. He referenced Modi's contradictory praises for BJD leader Naveen Patnaik's adherence to the federal system, questioning Modi's shifting stance on the matter.

Conversely, BJP leader Suresh Pujari highlighted financial benefits received by Odisha under Modi's leadership, while Congress leader Jaydev Jena accused the BJP of misleading the public about development. Debates continued over key issues including tribal women's deaths and demands for a special economic package for Odisha.

