Trump and Trudeau Tackle Trade and Drug Crisis at Mar-a-Lago
US President-elect Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago to discuss critical issues such as trade, tariffs, and the drug epidemic. No concrete solutions emerged, but both leaders expressed commitment to addressing these bilateral challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 00:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant diplomatic engagement at Mar-a-Lago, US President-elect Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to delve into pressing issues like trade, tariffs, and border security.
Trump, through social media, labeled the meeting as 'productive,' acknowledging Trudeau's efforts to tackle shared challenges. However, key disputes between the US and Canada remain unresolved.
Discussing Fentanyl, illegal immigration, and trade imbalances, Trump emphasized the US's commitment to combating the drug crisis, underscoring cooperation with Canada on these critical matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Trudeau
- Mar-a-Lago
- trade
- tariffs
- border security
- drug crisis
- Fentanyl
- Canada
- meeting
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nepal-India Strengthen Border Security Ties
Nepal-India Border Security Talks Highlight Third-Country Movement Concerns
Trump's Economic Vision: Tariffs and Tax Cuts at Forefront
POLL-Trump to unleash nearly 40% tariffs on China in early 2025, hitting growth
Eastern EU Nations Call for Tariffs on Russian and Belarusian Fertilizers