Trump and Trudeau Tackle Trade and Drug Crisis at Mar-a-Lago

In a significant diplomatic engagement at Mar-a-Lago, US President-elect Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to delve into pressing issues like trade, tariffs, and border security.

Trump, through social media, labeled the meeting as 'productive,' acknowledging Trudeau's efforts to tackle shared challenges. However, key disputes between the US and Canada remain unresolved.

Discussing Fentanyl, illegal immigration, and trade imbalances, Trump emphasized the US's commitment to combating the drug crisis, underscoring cooperation with Canada on these critical matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)